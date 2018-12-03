SIN CITY SINNERS ALL STARS Announce Annual Christmas Toy Drive

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Vegas, and that means it's time for Sin City Sinners All Stars Christmas in Vegas Annual Toy Drive at Vinyl inside the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Las Vegas.

This FREE show will happen on December 16th. Attendees are asked to bring a new and unwrapped gift to be donated to the Marine Toys For Tots Foundation for less fortunate children to receive a gift on Christmas. Doors open at 8:30pm, Sin City Rejects take the stage at 9pm, wtih Sin City Sinners All Stars to follow. This special event will be hosted by Jason Green, with special appearances from:

Gregory D'Angelo (White Lion)

Kelly Christian (Yellow Brick Road)

Frank DiMino (Angel)

Jeff Duncan (Armored Saint)

Oz Fox (Stryper)

Andrew Freeman (Last In Line)

Scott Griffin (L.A. Guns)

Terry Ilous (XYZ)

Max Mazursky (Warrant)

Louie Merlino (Beggars & Thieves)

Johnny Roxx (BST)

Paul Shortino (Quiet Riot)

Expect more names to be added shortly. Further details can be found here.

Organizers have received many questions regarding donations from people who cannot attend the December 16th Sin City Sinners All Stars Christmas in Vegas Annual Toy Drive. If you absolutely cannot attend, you can donate $15 and receive A Sinners Christmas 1 & 2 CDs and they will buy toys for a less fortunate child with your donation. Your toys will be collected by the US Marines via The Toys For Tots program. They will also post pictures of your toys being purchased and donated.

