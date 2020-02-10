SINARO Joins UNEARTH, PRONG, DUST BOLT On First Ever European Tour

New York metal powerhouse, Sinaro, is set to join Unearth, Prong and Dust Bolt on the road as they embark on their first European tour, kicking off Friday, February 14 at the world-famous Dynamo Festival in Eindhoven, The Netherlands.

“We are beyond excited to embark on our first European tour this year and to be part of a great line up with legendary bands such as Unearth and Prong,” says band namesake Gus Sinaro. “We hope to see you all there and thanks for the continued support. Let’s have a great time Europe!”

Led by Brazilian-born guitarist and vocalist Gus Sinaro, the quartet has created palpable buzz within the heavy music landscape with their undeniable infusion of heavy hitting metallic thrash mixed with hard rock and a melodic, anthemic sheen.

Tour dates:

February

14 - Eindhoven, The Netherlands - Dynamo

15 - London, UK - ULU

16 - Hasselt, Belgium - Muziekodroom

17 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch

18 - München, Germany - Backstage

19 - Budapest, Hungary - A38

20 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Barak

21 - Wien, Austria - Arena

22 - Milano, Italy - Legend Club

23 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

24 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage

25 - Braunschweig, Germany - Kufa

26 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel

27 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli

28 - Berlin, Germany - So36

29 - Chemnitz, Germany - Ajz Tahlshok

Sinaro is:

Gus Sinaro - Guitar/Lead Vocals

Mike Cassano - Guitar/Vocals

Jon Perkins- Bass

Nick Scherden- Drums