SINARO Joins UNEARTH, PRONG, DUST BOLT On First Ever European Tour
February 10, 2020, 19 minutes ago
New York metal powerhouse, Sinaro, is set to join Unearth, Prong and Dust Bolt on the road as they embark on their first European tour, kicking off Friday, February 14 at the world-famous Dynamo Festival in Eindhoven, The Netherlands.
“We are beyond excited to embark on our first European tour this year and to be part of a great line up with legendary bands such as Unearth and Prong,” says band namesake Gus Sinaro. “We hope to see you all there and thanks for the continued support. Let’s have a great time Europe!”
Led by Brazilian-born guitarist and vocalist Gus Sinaro, the quartet has created palpable buzz within the heavy music landscape with their undeniable infusion of heavy hitting metallic thrash mixed with hard rock and a melodic, anthemic sheen.
Tour dates:
February
14 - Eindhoven, The Netherlands - Dynamo
15 - London, UK - ULU
16 - Hasselt, Belgium - Muziekodroom
17 - Nürnberg, Germany - Hirsch
18 - München, Germany - Backstage
19 - Budapest, Hungary - A38
20 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Barak
21 - Wien, Austria - Arena
22 - Milano, Italy - Legend Club
23 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff
24 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
25 - Braunschweig, Germany - Kufa
26 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel
27 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli
28 - Berlin, Germany - So36
29 - Chemnitz, Germany - Ajz Tahlshok
Sinaro is:
Gus Sinaro - Guitar/Lead Vocals
Mike Cassano - Guitar/Vocals
Jon Perkins- Bass
Nick Scherden- Drums