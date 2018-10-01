SINBREED Release "Pale-Hearted" Lyric Video
October 1, 2018, 6 minutes ago
Sinbreed has issued released a lyric video for the song "Pale-Hearted", from their new album IV, out November 23rd via Massacre Records. Enjoy the first of three singles to come:
The IV cover art and tracklisting can be seen below:
"First Under The Sun"
"Falling Down"
"Wasted Trust"
"Into The Arena"
"Pale-Hearted"
"Final Call"
"The Purge"
"Pride Strikes"
"At Least I Am"
"Through The Fire"
Sinbreed is comrpised of:
Nick Holleman – vocals (Vicious Rumors)
Flo Laurin – guitars
Manuel Seoane – guitars (Mago De Oz)
Alexander Schulz – bass
Frederik Ehmke – drums (Blind Guardian)
For further details, visit Sinbreed on Facebook.