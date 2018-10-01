SINBREED Release "Pale-Hearted" Lyric Video

Sinbreed has issued released a lyric video for the song "Pale-Hearted", from their new album IV, out November 23rd via Massacre Records. Enjoy the first of three singles to come:

The IV cover art and tracklisting can be seen below:

"First Under The Sun"

"Falling Down"

"Wasted Trust"

"Into The Arena"

"Pale-Hearted"

"Final Call"

"The Purge"

"Pride Strikes"

"At Least I Am"

"Through The Fire"

Sinbreed is comrpised of:

Nick Holleman – vocals (Vicious Rumors)

Flo Laurin – guitars

Manuel Seoane – guitars (Mago De Oz)

Alexander Schulz – bass

Frederik Ehmke – drums (Blind Guardian)

For further details, visit Sinbreed on Facebook.