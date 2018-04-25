SINBREED Signs With Massacre Records

April 25, 2018, 43 minutes ago

Massacre Records has announced the signing of melodic power/speed metal band Sinbreed.

The band around the new vocalist Nick Hollemann, guitarists Flo Laurin and Manuel Seoane, bassist Alexander Schulz and drummer Frederik Ehmke have already released three studio albums so far and are currently working on a new album that is set to be released later this year on Massacre Records.

Nick Hollemann was introduced as the band's new vocalist about two weeks ago, and steps in the shoes of Herbie Langhans, with whom the band recorded the three previous studio albums.

Sinbreed lineup:

Nick Holleman (Vocals)
Manuel Seoane (Guitar)
Flo Laurin (Guitar)
Frederik Ehmke (Drums)
Alexander Schulz (Bass)

