SINBREED Streaming New Single "Wasted Trust"

Sinbreed are streaming "Wasted Trust", the next single from their new album, IV, out November 23rd via Massacre Records. Listen below

"First Under The Sun"

"Falling Down"

"Wasted Trust"

"Into The Arena"

"Pale-Hearted"

"Final Call"

"The Purge"

"Pride Strikes"

"At Least I Am"

"Through The Fire"

"Wasted Trust":

"Pale-Hearted" lyric video:

Sinbreed lineup:

Nick Holleman - vocals (Vicious Rumors)

Flo Laurin - guitars

Manuel Seoane - guitars (Mago De Oz)

Alexander Schulz - bass

Frederik Ehmke - drums (Blind Guardian)