Singer JOHNNY GIOELI Joins ROBERT RODRIGO BAND

Spanish guitarist Robert Rodrigo has announced the addition of singer Johnny Gioeli to the lineup for the Robert Rodrigo Band.

Says Robert: "A few days ago we told you that after the summer we would have the Robert Rodrigo Band album and we introduced the usual members, but we had to announce our new bandmate, and that will be the voice of this new work.

"Johnny Gioeli, one of the greatest singers of hardr ock of all time, with a long and renowned career in groups such us Hardline, Axel Rudi Pell, or Crush 40, join us to shape this new project, fresh, powerful and eclectic. A musician who has always remained at the top, based on talent and work, for which we are pleased and proud to have him on the team.

"On November 2nd our album will be released and will be able to be purchased in digital and physical format."

Updates to follow.