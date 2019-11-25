Singer ZOLTÁN "ZOLI" TÉGLÁS - "With A Heavy Heart I Am Announcing My Departure From IGNITE"

Vocalist Zoltán "Zoli" Téglás has announced his departure from melodic hardcore band, Ignite.

Téglás states: “I want to start by thanking all of the fans of Ignite for the last 25 years. I want to thank all of those who let me into their lives through the songs I sang and the music we wrote. It’s been an honor and a privilege to perform for you all.

"With a heavy heart I am announcing my departure from Ignite. I am going to focus most of my time now to rescuing animals and other film and musical endeavours. I will perform the upcoming Ignite club shows already booked in California in early 2020. I am very hopeful Ignite will keep recording, touring, and performing, with a new singer and a new energy. I wish them the best of everything.

"Thank you for so much for your love and appreciation throughout the years. See you in the pit.”

Téglás is an American singer, songwriter and producer with Hungarian roots. Previously also the lead vocalist of Pennywise for a short time, appearing on their tenth album All oO Nothing. He has collaborated with other bands including The Misfits, Motörhead and Social Distortion.

