SINGLE BULLET THEORY – Divine Ways Of Chaos To Be Released October 19th

Single Bullet Theory will release their latest album Divine Ways Of Chaos on October 19th after a lengthy and tumultuous period which saw lineup changes and serious health conditions delay its release. SBT has announced that this will be their first full-length album released independently and under their complete control. Divine Ways Of Chaos will be available on all major internet streaming sites including iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Pandora, Slacker Radio, iHeartRadio, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, as well as Amazon On-Demand where you will be able to purchase a hard copy CD. The band plans to perform select shows in support of the release as they are able, since their current drummer Rob Gladden has been slowly recovering from bone cancer treatment since the spring.

“Years back, when I set out to begin Divine Ways Of Chaos”, says frontman Matt DiFabio, “SBT had just returned home from a three-week tour with Into Eternity. The band was firing on all cylinders and I believed I had the ultimate lineup for a serious album release. I spent the better part of a year working on this album and am extremely proud of what I did… But, for a variety of reasons, we had member changes during the album’s development and directly following its completion. As a result, truthfully, I sort of lost my desire to even have these recordings see the light of day

“So here we are a few years later... Having our current drummer, Rob, out of commission until he fully recovers from bone cancer: the surgery and all the difficulty dealing with that... Having Justin incessantly breathing down my neck to finally release this album and the fact that Bill and I needed some sort of goal to look forward to; alas, Divine Ways of Chaos is now here.

“I spent the last few weeks going back and revisiting these recordings and I have to say, this was the most ambitious album I have ever made. It was my first attempt at self-producing, recording, mixing and was a true labor of love. I am absolutely thrilled with the musicianship that everyone involved displayed.”

“It has been a long time coming but will be well worth the wait” says SBT bassist Bill Mez. Although the album was recorded back in 2014/2015 during Mez’s hiatus, he is happy to see that all is not lost. “When I rejoined the band, we began to move past this album, working on new material with our revised lineup. We had a hard time gaining momentum for Divine Ways, and unfortunately Matt began to lose interest. But I always felt it would be a damn shame to let such great songs fall by the wayside and not be able to put them into the hands of our fans. The album is simply too fucking good!”

“The album features drummer, Justin Arman, whose contributing style of Latin Polyrhythms and Thrash offers another dimension to the music. “I played this album like it would be my last. Matt really pushed me in the studio to totally cut loose, and the performance speaks for itself.” Justin has been one of the greatest proponents of the band since the early years. “I’m dedicating my efforts behind this album to the band’s drummer, Rob Gladden, and can’t wait to see him hit the stage with SBT again when he’s recovered.”

Tim Roth of Into Eternity fame contributed a guitar solo to the album and had the following to say… “Thanks to Matt and Single Bullet Theory for having me do a guest solo on the title track of their new album, ‘Divine Ways Of Chaos’. Matt has done it again! There are plenty of brutal riffs and catchy songs on this new album. Into Eternity and SBT go way back to 2005 when we toured the USA together with Amorphis. I’m really pleased with the solo I came up with for this new song and I would encourage all metal fans to check out this new release! Keep it Metal!”

Divine Ways of Chaos is comprised of ten songs laced with soaring guitar solos, hook-laden choruses, and some of the most brutal grooves the band has ever laid down. From the hypnotic melodies of "Last Train Out" or "The Arena" to the pure sonic brutality of thrasher "Fire From the Sky", the band has created an epic-feeling album while retaining the intensity SBT is known to deliver. The title track "Divine Ways of Chaos" marries crushing heaviness with blistering guitar solos while tracks like "Damnation" and "Bleeding for You" showcase the band’s more groove-oriented capabilities, while lyrically representing a dark side of the human psyche.

The album was produced, recorded and mixed by Matt DiFabio and mastered by James Murphy at The Safehouse. All drums were performed by Justin Arman and recorded at OX1 Sound Studio by Jason Ruch. Additional production was contributed by Carlos Alvarez at Dirty Viking Audio Production. The album features guest performances by Tim Roth (Into Eternity), current Level Fields vocalist Alan Tecchio (Watchtower, Hades, Non-Fiction) and Jeff Rose (ex-Power Theory), as well as performances by former SBT members John Ruszin III, Harry Lannon, Patrick Brose, and Jeff Kalber.