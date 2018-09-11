SINIESTRO Release "Exitium Vivorum Omnes" Lyric Video

Sweden's Siniestro have released a lyric video for “Exitium Vivorum Omnes”, featured on their upcoming Arctic Blood EP, out December 10th on CD and digital. Watch the clip below, and pre-order the EP here.

The EP was recorded in Radionika Studios, Sweden 2018 mixed by Dino Medanhodzic and mastered by Jens Bogren. Arctic Blood features four uncompromising relentless and brutal tracks that are bound to stick with you until doomsday.

Tracklisting:

“Arctic Blood”

“Pesten”

“Exitium Vivorum Omnes”

“Strength Pride Blood Life”

“Exitium Vivorum Omnes” lyric video:

“Arctic Blood”: