SINIESTRO Release Teaser For Upcoming "Arctic Blood" Music Video

With an EP and an LP in their arsenal, Swedish arctic black thrashing trio Siniestro has already marked their advent phenomenal in the extreme metal realm. The diabolical troop is all set to excavate their sinistrous crypt further with the upcoming Arctic Blood EP, to be unleashed this May through Black Lion Records.

Siniestro presents the first teaser for the upcoming music video for "Arctic Blood", the title track of the EP.

Artic Blood EP, mixed by Dino Medanhodzic and mastered by Jens Bogren, will be out on CD/digital in May. Updates to follow.

Sinestro are:

Commander - Guitar, Vocals

The Machine - Drums