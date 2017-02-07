SINISTER Debut “Neurophobic” Music Video

Death metal act Sinister will release their new album Syncretism on February 24th, via Massacre Records. A music video for the new song “Neurophobic” can be found below.

The album was produced, mixed and mastered by Jörg Uken at Soundlodge. The band once again teamed up with the Russian artist Alex Tartsus, who's responsible for the cover artwork.

The band comments: "It's a new story of sacrilege. Sinister is here to support the amalgamation of dark religions and rituals. The killer riffs, pounding drums and extra dimensions provide this dark atmosphere! Wait for this majestic delivery and convince yourself - this is Syncretism! This is death metal!"

Syncretism tracklisting:

“Neurophobic”

“Convulsion Of Christ”

“Blood-Soaked Domain”

“Dominance By Acquisition”

“Syncretism”

“Black Slithering Mass”

“Rite Of The Blood Eagle”

“The Canonical Rights”

“Confession Before Slaughter”

Digipak Bonus CD

“Unhallowed Blood”

“Neurophobic” video:

“Blood-Soaked Domain”:

A record release show is scheduled to take place on February 18th at the P60 in Amstelveen, Netherlands.