SINISTER - Deformation Of The Holy Realm Release Date Changed

Long-running Netherlands-based death metal icons Sinister have delayed the release of their 14th studio album Deformation Of The Holy Realm, by one week. Massacre Records will now issue it on May 29th as a CD Digipak, limited edition Gatefold Vinyl LP in different colors as well as download and stream.

"This record cost us blood, sweat and tears,” says the band, “but we are proud as hell of this brutal piece of art!"

Deformation Of The Holy Realm was mixed and mastered by Kristian “Kohle” Kohlmannslehner at Kohlekeller Studio. Cover artwork was created by Alexander Tarcus.



The first single from the album will be released on April 15th.





Deformation Of The Holy Realm features the following tracklisting:

“The Funeral March”

“Deformation Of The Holy Realm”

“Apostles Of The Weak”

“Unbounded Sacrilege”

“Unique Death Experience”

“Scourged By Demons”

“Suffering From Immortal Death”

“Oasis Of Peace - Blood From The Chalice 9. The Ominous Truth”

“Entering The Underworld”

(Band photo by: Kick Verhaegen)