SINISTER Issue Lyric Video “Apostles Of The Weak”

Sinister are going to release their new album Deformation Of The Holy Realm on May 29 via Massacre Records. New lyric video for “Apostles Of The Weak” is streaming below.

"This record cost us blood, sweat and tears,” says the band, “but we are proud as hell of this brutal piece of art!"

Deformation Of The Holy Realm was mixed and mastered by Kristian “Kohle” Kohlmannslehner at Kohlekeller Studio. Cover artwork was created by Alexander Tarcus.





Deformation Of The Holy Realm features the following tracklisting:

“The Funeral March”

“Deformation Of The Holy Realm”

“Apostles Of The Weak”

“Unbounded Sacrilege”

“Unique Death Experience”

“Scourged By Demons”

“Suffering From Immortal Death”

“Oasis Of Peace - Blood From The Chalice 9. The Ominous Truth”

“Entering The Underworld”

"Apostles Of The Weak" lyric video:

(Band photo by: Kick Verhaegen)