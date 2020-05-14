SINISTER Streaming "Deformation Of The Holy Realm", Title Track Of New Album

"Deformation Of The Holy Realm", the title track of Sinister's upcoming new album, is available for streaming below. The album, Deformation Of The Holy Realm, will be released on May 29 via Massacre Records.

"This record cost us blood, sweat and tears,” says the band, “but we are proud as hell of this brutal piece of art!"

Deformation Of The Holy Realm was mixed and mastered by Kristian “Kohle” Kohlmannslehner at Kohlekeller Studio. Cover artwork was created by Alexander Tarcus.

Deformation Of The Holy Realm features the following tracklisting:

“The Funeral March”

“Deformation Of The Holy Realm”

“Apostles Of The Weak”

“Unbounded Sacrilege”

“Unique Death Experience”

“Scourged By Demons”

“Suffering From Immortal Death”

“Oasis Of Peace - Blood From The Chalice 9. The Ominous Truth”

“Entering The Underworld”

“Deformation Of The Holy Realm”:

"Apostles Of The Weak" lyric video:

(Photo - Kick Verhaegen)