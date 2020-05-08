SINISTHRA Featuring AMORPHIS Frontman TOMI JOUTSEN Release Official Video For New Single "Eterne"

Finland’s Sinisthra - featuring Amorphis vocalist Tomi Joutsen - are sharing the new music video for the single "Eterne" off their forthcoming album, The Broad And Beaten Way, due out May 15 th via Rockshots Records.

Drummer Erkki Virta: '"Eterne' is the most straight- forward song on the album, almost a total opposite to the first single 'Closely Guarded Distance'. It's the album opener and sets the stage for things to come, with the expulsion from Eden taking place and everything irredeemably changed. The video was shot in a ruined house that was my childhood home. It solidifies the fact that things can't be reversed although some echoes might remain of what used to be."

The Broad And Beaten Way comes 15 years after the debut record, Last Of The Stories Of Long Past Glories, and its manifestation has been a slow and arduous process. The songs were written ages ago while other projects, primarily vocalist Tomi Joutsen’s presence in Amorphis, were given priority from the band members.

Guitarist Markku Mäkinen writes the majority of the music for the highly elusive band, whose original and complex sound has often been mislabeled. The band explains the evolution of their music:

"We all had a history in thrash and death metal bands, but when the band originally came together in 2000, there was not much metal at all in the sound, it was leaning more towards grunge and at times trip-hop. After the first album in 2005, the sound took a lot more metallic turn and something came in from '70s prog as well. Metal genres are irrelevant to us."

The name for the album comes from Paradise Lost by John Milton; The Broad and Beaten Way is a bridge from Hell to Earth with the lyrics taking inspiration from the fall of man and from leading a chaotic and self-destructive modern day life and trying to find solid ground and perhaps even some peace of mind. "Eterne" is the first song, where the metaphorical Adam and Eve are expelled, both from Eden and from their union, and in the last song, "Ephemeral", Adam, solitary, finally accepts his past actions as futile.

The melancholic sojourn, suitable for fans of Katatonia, Anathema, and Amorphis will be available in May 2020.

Tracklist:

"Eterne" (4:19)

"Closely Guarded Distance" (13:10)

"Halfway To Somewhere Else" (7:43)

"Morning Frail" (5:56)

"Safe In The Arms Of The Everlasting Now" (7:26)

"Ephemeral" (4:05)

