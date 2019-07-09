SINNER Frontman Talks Addition Of Vocalist GIORGIA COLLELUORI To The Band; Tour Dates Announced For Germany

German metal veterans, Sinner, recently released a video for the new single, “Fiesta Y Copas”, featuring a guest appearance by Ronnie Romero (Rainbow). The song will be featured on the band's new album, Santa Muerte, out September 5 via AFM Records. Find the video below, and pre-order the new album here.

After having delivered a top-notch album with Tequila Suicide in 2017 (reaching #49 in the German charts), the band around mastermind Mat Sinner (Primal Fear, Voodoo Circle, Rock meets Classic, and more) has created another all-killer-no-filler album. Featuring guests like Ronnie Romero (Rainbow) and Ricky Warwick (Black Star Riders), Santa Muerte comes with an additional surprise for all the listeners: Sinner introduce Giorgia Colleluori - a permanent new member to the band, sharing vocal duties with Mat Sinner.

Mat: “I’d first noticed Georgia in her own band, Eternal Idol, that’s why we enlisted her as a background vocalist for Rock Meets Classic. During that tour it transpired that Georgia would fit in really well with Sinner. So we asked her to join us on stage for three classics during a number of shows in Australia, Japan and Germany. The audience’s reactions were awesome, so we decided to ask her to join the band on a permanent basis.”

Colleluori’s vocal range has lent a whole new dimension to Sinner’s current songs in particular – according to Mat – “a dimension that I wouldn’t have been able to achieve by myself.”

The second innovation: in Ricky Warwick (Thin Lizzy, Black Star Riders) and Ronnie Romero (Ritchie Blackmore´s Rainbow), Santa Muerte features two of the currently most charismatic vocalists of the international rock scene as guests.

“I met Ricky in connection with Rock meets Classic, too,” explains Mat. “We frequently sat on the tour bus together, talked for hours and have become real friends. Ricky is very similar to me, down to earth, honest, a little rough.”

Warwick’s unique voice can be heard on ‘What Went Wrong’, a straightforward rock number with an Irish-inspired Thin Lizzy flair. Ronnie Romero on the other hand, whose voice features on ‘Fiesta Y Copas’, came to Sinner’s attention in 2015 for the first time at a major festival in Italy, where Mat’s power metal act Primal Fear and Romero’s Spanish band Lords Of Black played on the same stage. Other guests on Santa Muerte are Swedish guitarist/co-songwriter Magnus Karlsson (Primal Fear, Allen/Lande) on ‘Death Letter’ and background vocalist Sascha Krebs, who already contributed fantastic choir parts to (almost) all songs on Sinner’s previous release, Tequila Suicide.

The album was produced by Mat Sinner and Dennis Ward (Amon Amarth, Helloween, Van Canto and more).

Tracklisting:

"Shine On"

"Fiesta Y Copas" (feat. Ronnie Romero)

"Santa Muerte"

"Last Exit Hell"

"What Went Wrong" (feat. Ricky Warwick)

"Lucky 13"

"Death Letter" (feat. Magnus Karlsson)

"Craving"

"The Wolf"

"Misty Mountain"

"The Ballad Of Jack"

"Stormy Night"

"Sorry" (Bonus Track)

Tour dates:

September

11 - Essen, Germany – Turock

12 - Siegburg, Germany – Kubana

13 - Mannheim, Germany – MS Connexion Complex

14 - Burgrieden, Germany – Riffelhof

October

4 - Regensberg, Germany – Eventhall Airport

5 - Reichenbach, Germany – Die Halle

6 - Bamberg, Germany – Live-Club

"Fiesta Y Copas" video:

(Photo - Dominic Pencz)