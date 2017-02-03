SINNER Release “Battle Hill” Lyric Video

German rockers Sinner (featuring Primal Fear bassist Mat Sinner) have released a lyric video for “Battle Hill”, a track from their new album, Tequila Suicide, out on March 31st on AFM Records. Watch the new clip below.

Produced by Mat Sinner, co-produced, mixed and engineered by Dennis Ward, the album features Tom Naumann (Primal Fear), Alexander Scholpp (Tarja) on guitars, Francesco Jovino (Primal Fear) on drums, plus special guests Sascha Krebs, Kolinda Brozovic, Gus G. (Firewind, Ozzy Osbourne), Ricky Warwick (Black Star Riders), Pete Lincoln (The Sweet), Neil Witchard and Magnus Karlsson (Primal Fear).

Tracklisting:

"Go Down Fighting"

"Tequila Suicide"

"Road To Hell"

"Dragons"

"Battle Hill"

"Sinner Blues"

"Why"

"Gypsy Rebels"

"Loud & Clear"

"Dying On A Broken Heart"

Digipack bonus tracks:

"House Of Rock"

"Monday Morning"

"I Am"

"Battle Hill" lyric video: