SINNER To Release New Single Featuring RAINBOW Vocalist RONNIE ROMERO Next Friday

According to Sinner frontman and namesake Mat Sinner, the band will release the first single from the forthcoming Santa Muerte album, entitled "Fiesta Y Copas", on Friday, July 5th. The song features guest vocals by Ronnie Romero (Rainbow, ex-Lords Of Black)

Mat Sinner previously issued the following album update:

"For the first time I will split the vocals with the wonderful Giorgia Colleluori (Eternal Idol), and in addition Sascha Krebs (Rock Meets Classic) will be in the studio, too. Markus Kullmann will pound the drums, and my long time partners Tom Naumann (Primal Fear) and Alexander Scholpp (Tarja) will rocking out the riffs. Dennis Ward will be recording with us and we will announce some spectacular guests soon! Thx to AFM Records in your trust - let's rock!"

Guests on the album also include Romero, Primal Fear guitarist Magnus Karlsson, and Black Star Riders frontman Ricky Warwick

Sinner was launched in 1982. They have released 18 studio albums to date, the latest one being Tequila Suicide in 2017.