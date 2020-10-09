SINNER’S BLOOD Streaming “Remember Me” Video

Sinner’s Blood have released a video for "Remember Me", a track off their debut album, out now via Frontiers Music Srl.

Sinner's Blood is a powerful new melodic metal band from Chile featuring a soon to be household name in James Robledo on lead vocals and producer and multi-instrumentalist Nasson (Chaos Magic) crafting the songs and playing guitar. Their debut album, The Mirror Star, is a must hear for fans of epic, powerful, heavy metal.

Order The Mirror Star here.

The songs on The Mirror Star are a mixture of all of the band’s hard rock favorites with a touch of modern vertigo. Every song Nasson wrote for this album is a different beast and with James’s voice, they are truly brought to life. With lyrics that are honest and emotional and superb production, Nasson has presented some of his most powerful songs via Sinner’s Blood.

James Robledo is a Chilean vocalist who has performed with several bands including Renegade (Chile) and Thabu (Argentina). Always bringing a powerful and emotional performance rooted in the vein of heavy metal singers like Ronnie James Dio, Jorn Lande, and Russell Allen, he now joins Sinner’s Blood, where he showcases the full potential of his voice.

Nasson is a Chilean producer, singer, and multi-instrumentalist. With more than 15 years of work in the metal scene collaborating with several world renowned artists, he is one of the most prolific names in the Chilean scene. His most recent collaborations with Caterina Nix on the last two Chaos Magic releases received international acclaim and showcased the breadth of his talents.

Rounding out the line up, is bassist Nicolás Fischer, who has been performing for years as a singer and guitarist for a variety of progressive music acts and Guillermo Pereira, a world-class drummer known in the Chilean scene for his work with extreme metal bands such as Recrucide and VPS and as a session player for various different projects.

Tracklisting:

"The Mirror"

"Phoenix Rise"

"Never Again"

"Remember Me"

"The Path Of Fear"

"Forever"

"Kill Or Die"

"Never Resting Soul"

"Who I Am"

"The Hunting"

"Awakening"

"Remember Me" video:

"The Mirror" video:

"Kill Or Die" video:

Lineup:

James Robledo - Vocals

Nasson - Guitar, vocals, keys

Nicolas Fischer - Bass, vocals

Guillermo Pereira - Drums