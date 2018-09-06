SINSAENUM Featuring FRÉDÉRIC LECLERCQ And JOEY JORDISON Announce European Tour Dates With HATESPHERE
September 6, 2018, 2 hours ago
DragonForce´s Fred Leclercq and Joey Jordison of Vimic (former drummer and co-founding member of Slipknot), who just released the brand new and critically acclaimed album, Repulsion For Humanity, by all-star death metal band Sinsaenum on August 10th, are about to kick off for an extensive European tour this September. Starting on September 28th with shows in France, continuing their run all over Germany, Poland, Italy, Scandinavia, BeNeLux and many more European hot spots with a final show in Helsinki a month later, the band will be joined by very special guests, Hatesphere
The complete tour schedule is as follows:
September
28 - St. Brieuc, France - La Citrouille
29 - Paris, France - Flow
30 - Reims, France - La Cartonnerie
October
1 - Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg - Kulturfabrik
3 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust
4 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum
5 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
6 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
7 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum
9 - München, Germany - Backstage
10 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert
11 - Wien, Austria - Szene
12 - Zug, Switzerland - Galvanik
13 - Milano, Italy - Legend
14 - St. Étienne, France - Le Fil
16 - Colmar, France - Grillen
17 - Stuttgart, Germany - / ClubCANN
18 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob
19 - London, UK - The Dome
20 - Amstelveen, Netherlands - P60
21 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega
22 - Göteborg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers
23 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteateret
24 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben
26 - Turku, Finland - Apollo
27 - Tampere, Finland - Olympia
28 - Helsinki, Finland - On The Rocks
Sinsaenum recently released a lyric video for "I Stand Alone", a track from their new studio album Repulsion For Humanity, out now via earMUSIC. Watch the clip below, and order the album here.
Tracklisting:
"Repulsion For Humanity"
"Final Resolve"
"Sworn To Hell"
"I Stand Alone"
"Rise Of The Light Bearer"
"Manifestation Of Ignorance"
"Sacred Martyr"
"My Swan Song"
"Nuit Noire"
"Insects"
"Forsaken"
"I Stand Alone" lyric video:
"Nuit Noire" video:
"Sacred Martyr" lyric video:
"Final Resolve" video: