SINSAENUM Featuring FRÉDÉRIC LECLERCQ And JOEY JORDISON Announce European Tour Dates With HATESPHERE

DragonForce´s Fred Leclercq and Joey Jordison of Vimic (former drummer and co-founding member of Slipknot), who just released the brand new and critically acclaimed album, Repulsion For Humanity, by all-star death metal band Sinsaenum on August 10th, are about to kick off for an extensive European tour this September. Starting on September 28th with shows in France, continuing their run all over Germany, Poland, Italy, Scandinavia, BeNeLux and many more European hot spots with a final show in Helsinki a month later, the band will be joined by very special guests, Hatesphere

The complete tour schedule is as follows:

September

28 - St. Brieuc, France - La Citrouille

29 - Paris, France - Flow

30 - Reims, France - La Cartonnerie

October

1 - Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg - Kulturfabrik

3 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust

4 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum

5 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

6 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

7 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum

9 - München, Germany - Backstage

10 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

11 - Wien, Austria - Szene

12 - Zug, Switzerland - Galvanik

13 - Milano, Italy - Legend

14 - St. Étienne, France - Le Fil

16 - Colmar, France - Grillen

17 - Stuttgart, Germany - / ClubCANN

18 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

19 - London, UK - The Dome

20 - Amstelveen, Netherlands - P60

21 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

22 - Göteborg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers

23 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteateret

24 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben

26 - Turku, Finland - Apollo

27 - Tampere, Finland - Olympia

28 - Helsinki, Finland - On The Rocks

Sinsaenum recently released a lyric video for "I Stand Alone", a track from their new studio album Repulsion For Humanity, out now via earMUSIC. Watch the clip below, and order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Repulsion For Humanity"

"Final Resolve"

"Sworn To Hell"

"I Stand Alone"

"Rise Of The Light Bearer"

"Manifestation Of Ignorance"

"Sacred Martyr"

"My Swan Song"

"Nuit Noire"

"Insects"

"Forsaken"

"I Stand Alone" lyric video:

"Nuit Noire" video:

"Sacred Martyr" lyric video:

"Final Resolve" video: