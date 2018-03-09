SINSAENUM Featuring FRÉDÉRIC LECLERCQ, JOEY JORDISON Launch A Taste Of Sin Wine; Video Trailers Streaming

Sinsaenum, featuring Frédéric Leclercq (Dragonforce) and and Joey Jordison (Vimic, ex-Slipknot), are releasing their own wine, called A Taste Of Sin.

Says Leclercq, "I actually discovered this wine producer last year at the Metal Hammer Awards in Berlin. I got really surprised by its quality, and when I found out it was called 666 Metal Wines, I was sold! Back home, I ordered a case, and that’s how things started."

With three members being French, the band has been picky about the quality of the wine. "Out of all the batches we tried, the 2015 is the one that caught both our attention and palate," continues guitarist Stephane Buriez. "We didn’t want to put our name on any wine just for the sake of it. We chose quality over quantity, as this is only a limited edition release."

Matured over 18 months in French oak barrels, the delicate, sinful wine is blessed with a light raspberry scent and a roasted aroma. This special Sinsaenum edition of Metal Wines comes with a killer label, specially designed by Damnation Creations.

"A lot of bands have their own booze, beer, wine and whatnot, but it doesn’t mean it’s actually good," adds Leclercq. "This premium quality wine is perfect for every occasion - with food or without, with friends or on your own."

For more information, go to metal-wines.com.