SINSAENUM Featuring FRÉDÉRIC LECLERCQ, JOEY JORDISON Premier "I Stand Alone" Lyric Video

Sinsaenum, featuring Dragonforce bassist Frédéric Leclercq and ex-Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison, have released a lyric video for "I Stand Alone", a track from their new studio album Repulsion For Humanity, out now via earMUSIC. Watch the clip below, and order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Repulsion For Humanity"

"Final Resolve"

"Sworn To Hell"

"I Stand Alone"

"Rise Of The Light Bearer"

"Manifestation Of Ignorance"

"Sacred Martyr"

"My Swan Song"

"Nuit Noire"

"Insects"

"Forsaken"

"I Stand Alone" lyric video:

"Nuit Noire" video:

"Sacred Martyr" lyric video:

"Final Resolve" video: