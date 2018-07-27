SINSAENUM Featuring FRÉDÉRIC LECLERCQ, JOEY JORDISON Release "Nuit Noire" Music Video

Sinsaenum, featuring Dragonforce bassist Frédéric Leclercq and ex-Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison, have released the third single from their brand new studio album Repulsion For Humanity. The album is out August 10th via earMUSIC.

Based on the horror book of the same name, "Nuit Noire" - French for "black night" - is a brutal, fast, angry, and extremely violent song, with intense blast beats and intricate riffs, showing another side of the band's forthcoming second album. The atonal yet melodic guitar solos by Frederic Leclercq and Stephane Buriez add to the song's driving energy.

Pre-orders for the album, with "Sacred Martyr" and "Nuit Noire" as instant grat tracks, are available https://sinsaenum.lnk.to/Repulsion.

Repulsion for Humanity is the band's second album and it's out August 10th via earMUSIC. For more info about the new album, go here.

Tracklisting:

"Repulsion For Humanity"

"Final Resolve"

"Sworn To Hell"

"I Stand Alone"

"Rise Of The Light Bearer"

"Manifestation Of Ignorance"

"Sacred Martyr"

"My Swan Song"

"Nuit Noire"

"Insects"

"Forsaken"

"Sacred Martyr" lyric video:

"Final Resolve" video: