SINSAENUM Featuring FRÉDÉRIC LECLERCQ, JOEY JORDISON Streaming New Song "Sacred Martyr"; Lyric Video

Sinsaenum have dropped "Sacred Martyr", another new song and lyric video from their forthcoming new album Repulsion For Humanity. The powerful, bone-shattering roars of Lauren Hart (Once Human) merge perfectly with Sean Zatorsky's angry performance and the over the rooftop guitar solos, picking up the song's lyrics: "The thrill of the game is to drive you insane".

Pre-orders for the album, with "Sacred Martyr" as an instant grat track, are available https://sinsaenum.lnk.to/Repulsion.

Repulsion for Humanity is the band's second album and it's out August 10th via earMUSIC. For more info about the new album, go here.

Tracklisting:

"Repulsion For Humanity"

"Final Resolve"

"Sworn To Hell"

"I Stand Alone"

"Rise Of The Light Bearer"

"Manifestation Of Ignorance"

"Sacred Martyr"

"My Swan Song"

"Nuit Noire"

"Insects"

"Forsaken"

"Final Resolve" video: