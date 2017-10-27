SINSAENUM Premier Lyric Video For “Dead Souls” (Frederic Duquesne Remix)

Two weeks prior to the release of Sinsaenum’s brand new Ashes EP Ashes, a lyric video for a very special remix of the band’s debut album classic, “Dead Souls”, is premiered. Renowned French producer and musician Frederic Duquesne (Mass Hysteria, guitar) remixed the powerful tune, giving it a new touch.

Says Frédéric Leclercq: "’Dead Souls’ was on the list of songs we originally wanted to do a video for. Turns out we chose ‘Army of Chaos’ and ‘Splendour And Agony’ from our debut instead but we knew that song had a strong potential. When we worked on the conception of Ashes, the EP, we were thinking in threes. We had three new songs, we wanted to re-release the Japanese bonuses for the rest of the world, so we decided to add another song from Echoes… but to spice things up a bit, Stephane and I recorded new solos and asked our good friend Frederic Duquesne to remix the song. He did a fantastic job!"

The track is available for download and streaming via iTunes and Spotify. Check out the lyric video below:

The brand new Ashes EP from Frédéric Leclercq and Joey Jordison’s extreme death metal project is going to be released on November 10th via earMUSIC and contains over 30 minutes of mind-blowing music.

Ashes EP tracklisting:

"Ashes"

"Monarch Of Death"

"2099 (Heretics)"

"Degeneration"*

"King Of The Desperate Lands" *

"Dead Souls" **

* Previously Japanese Bonus Only

** Frédéric Duquesne remix

"Ashes" video:

Sinsaenum lineup:

Sean Z (Dååth, ex-Chimaira) - vocals

Attila Csihar (Mayhem) - vocals

Frédéric Leclercq (Dragonforce) - guitar, bass, synth, vocals

Stephane Buriez (Loudblast) - guitar

Heimoth (Seth) - bass

Joey Jordison (Vimic/ex-Slipknot) - drums