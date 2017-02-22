SIRENIA Launches PledgeMusic Campaign For Upcoming North American Tour

Norway's Sirenia has launched a PledgeMusic campaign asking fans to support their upcoming North American co-headline tour with Arkona, which takes place in May.

"For as much as 15 years, Sirenia have been touring around the world, all over Europe, Latin America and Australia. But so far we have never been able to come to North America. Countless times we have tried to make a tour possible, but always we faced the same problem with financing the tour. Due to excessive costs of working permits, visas, overseas flights and overload luggage the projects always seemed to stop at some point", said Morten Veland. "Touring a new territory for the first time is always complicated because the promoters do not really know how many people they can expect at the shows, and so it is risky for them to invest money in a first time tour. But with the help of our fans, we believe we can do this. The cool thing is that if a good amount of fans come to the shows, it will be much easier for us to tour North America on a regular basis in the future as well. We have done all in our power to make this project happen, now the rest is up to you guys. Let’s make this tour a great success and mark a new beginning for frequent touring in North America. Come to our campaign on PledgeMusic and check out all the cool stuff including exclusive items and VIP events. See you all in the USA and Canada in May 2017. Cheers!"

The campaign includes many special items including VIP meet and greet packages for each show on the tour, signed CD's and posters, as well as an opportunity to have dinner with the band.

The PledgeMusic campaign can be found here.