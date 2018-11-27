SIRENIA Premiers Official Lyric Video For New Song "In Styx Embrace"

Nordic epic metal masters Sirenia have released a lyric video for "In Styx Embrace", the opening song of their new album, Arcane Astral Aeons, out now via Napalm Records. Order the new album here, and watch the video below.

Tracklisting:

"In Styx Embrace"

"Into The Night"

"Love Like Cyanide"

"Desire"

"Asphyxia"

"Queen Of Lies"

"Nos Heures Sombres"

"The Voyage"

"Aerodyne"

"The Twilight Hour"

"Glowing Embers"

"In Styx Embrace" lyric video:

"Into The Night" video:

"Into The Night" guitar solo playthrough:

"Love Like Cyanide" lyric video:

"The Twilight Hour" guitar solo playthrough:

"In Styx Embrace" guitar solo playthrough: