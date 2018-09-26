SIRENIA Release Guitar Solo Playthrough Video For New Song "Into The Night"

Nordic epic metal masters Sirenia have released a guitar solo playthrough video for "Into The Night", a track from the band's upcoming new album, Arcane Astral Aeons, out on October 26th via Napalm Records. Watch the clip below, and pre-order the new album here.

Band leader Morten Veland about the artwork and the album: “We are very pleased to present the artwork for our new album Arcane Astral Aeons. Once more we have worked with designer Gyula Havancsák to create an artwork that renders and adorns the heart and soul of our music. The album was recorded in Audio Avenue Studios (Norway), and Sound Suite Studios (France), while the mixing and mastering took place in Hansen Studios (Denmark) with mixing engineer Jacob Hansen. This album is something unique to us as it is the first one we have made together with our fans, everyone who have supported our pledge campaign has directly contributed to the funding of the album and to make it what it has turned out to be. We are very proud of what we have achieved together and we're very eager to share it with you, hoping that you all will find it as special as we do."

Tracklisting:

"In Styx Embrace"

"Into The Night"

"Love Like Cyanide"

"Desire"

"Asphyxia"

"Queen Of Lies"

"Nos Heures Sombres"

"The Voyage"

"Aerodyne"

"The Twilight Hour"

"Glowing Embers"

"Love Like Cyanide" lyric video:

Sirenia are going to return to the European stages. In November, Morten Veland and his bandmates are heading South for a headlining tour. Supported by their fellow Norwegians Triosphere, Sirenia will bring their epic melancholic symbiosis of orchestral opuses and raw heavy metal sounds to the UK, France, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland and Italy.

Tour dates:

November

4 - London, England - The Dome

5 - Paris, France - La Boule Noire

6 - Nantes, France - Ferailleur

8 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

9 - Madrid, Spain - Mon Live

10 - Lisbon, Portugal - RCA Club

14 - Musigburg, Switzerland - Aarburg

15 - St-Maurice, Switzerland - Le Manoir Pub

16 - Bologna, Italy - Alchemica Club

17 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club

Morten Veland about the upcoming tour: "We are excited to announce the first tour dates in support of our upcoming album to be released the 26th of October. We will return to some countries we have not been to for some time. We intend to announce further dates later on, covering more countries and territories. Stay tuned for more news and we are looking forward to see you on the road again soon."