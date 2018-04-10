SIRIUN Premier "Mass Control" Music Video

Unleashing a furious and blistering sound bred from the union of varied creative metal borne winds, Brazilian metallers Siriun have persistently drawn eager ears since emerging in 2014 and are poised to do so again with the release of their debut album, In Chaos We Trust. Pre-order the album here. Siriun has premiered their new video for the song "Mass Control", which you can find below.

In Chaos We Trust is a furnace of sonic and emotional fire as ravenous as it is seductive, each track drawing the listener into unique explorations of sound and provocation. It sees acoustic and predatory sides often entangling, exotically melodic and savagely invasive textures frequently aligning as the compelling lyrical and vocal confrontations of Alexandre roar.

Tracklisting:

“Mass Control”

“Infected”

“Spread Of Hate”

“Cosmogenesis”

“In Chaos We Trust”

“Transmutation”

“Intent”

“Becoming Aware”

“Mass Control” video: