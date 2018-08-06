SiriusXM Presents SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS Live At Whisky A Go Go

SiriusXM has announced that Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators will perform exclusively for SiriusXM on Tuesday, September 11th at the famed Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles, California.

The intimate set for SiriusXM listeners will showcase Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators performing songs from their upcoming album Living The Dream, and their previous works World On Fire and Apocalyptic Love.

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators will release their new album titled Living the Dream on September 21st via Slash’s own label Snakepit Records, in partnership with Roadrunner Records. Living the Dream is Slash’s fourth solo album, and third with his bandmates Myles Kennedy (vocals), Brent Firz (drums), Todd Kerns (bass) and Frank Sidoris (guitar).

The performance will air September 21st at 8:00 pm ET on SiriusXM’s Octane, via satellite on channel 37 through the SiriusXM app on smartphones and other connected devices, as well as online at siriusxm.com. The show will also air simultaneously on Howard Stern’s Howard 101 channel; Slash is a longtime friend of The Howard Stern Show and performed at the Howard Stern Birthday Bash.

Subscribers will have the opportunity to win tickets to this private SiriusXM performance through an invitation sent by e-mail to qualified subscribers who have consented to e-mail marketing from SiriusXM. Plus subscribers since July 20, 2018 will be able to enter for the chance to win a trip for two to Los Angeles, CA including airfare, hotel stay and a pair of tickets to SiriusXM Presents Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators at Whisky A Go Go.

Living The Dream tracklisting:

"The Call Of The Wild"

"Serve You Right"

"My Antidote"

"Mind Your Manners"

"Lost Inside The Girl"

"Read Between The Lines"

"Slow Grind"

"The One You Loved Is Gone"

"Driving Rain"

"Sugar Cane"

"The Great Pretender"

"Boulevard Of Broken Hearts"