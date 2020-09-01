SiriusXM’s Octane Presents Virtual Home Invasion Festival Feat. COREY TAYLOR, SEETHER, TRIVIUM, SKILLET, METALLICA And More; Preview Videos Streaming

SiriusXM today announced the broadcast of Octane’s Home Invasion Festival, a four-day virtual festival kicking off on Friday, September 4 on SiriusXM’s Octane channel.

Octane’s Home Invasion Festival will feature exclusive, new performance sets from hard rock music artists, both past and present. In addition to headliners, Shinedown, Bring Me The Horizon, Corey Taylor, and Three Days Grace, performers include: Metallica, Asking Alexandria, I Prevail, The Pretty Reckless, Badflower, Bad Wolves, Ice Nine Kills, From Ashes To New, Beartooth, Fever 333, and more. See full line up below.

Listeners can experience Octane’s Home Invasion Festival starting on Friday, September 4 at 12 PM, ET through Monday, September 7, on SiriusXM radios (channel 37) and on the SiriusXM app. Select sets will also air on-demand.

Home Invasion Festival will also benefit the MusiCares Foundation. MusiCares was established by the Recording Academy to safeguard the health and well-being of all music people. A four-star charity and safety net in times of need, MusiCares offers confidential preventive, recovery, and emergency programs to address financial, medical, and personal health issues. Through the generosity of donors and volunteer professionals, their dedicated team works across the country to ensure the music community has the resources and support it needs. For more information please visit www.MusiCares.org.

Octane’s Home Invasion Line-Up:

10 Years, Adelitas Way, Asking Alexandria, Awake At Last, Ayron Jones, Bad Omens, Bad Wolves, Badflower, Beartooth, Bring Me The Horizon, Clint Lowey, Corey Taylor, Crobot, Crown The Empire, Ded, Fame on Fire, Fever 333, Fire From The Gods, From Ashes To New, I Prevail, Ice Nine Kills, Lacey Sturm, Like A Storm, Metallica, Myles Kennedy, Red, Seether, Shinedown, Skillet, The Pretty Reckless, Theory of a Deadman, Three Days Grace, Thrice, Trivium.

