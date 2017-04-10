SISTER - “Endangered Species” Music Video Posted

Sleaze/punk influenced metal outfit, Sister, who hail from Stockholm, Sweden, has been working hard during the last ten years earning the reputation of being one of the best live acts out there. The band have now launched a brand new video for the song “Endangered Species”, taken off their latest longplayer Stand Up, Forward, March!

Comments Sister’s Cari Crow: "We went to the dirty streets of London to shoot the video for “Endangered Species”. The video touches the current mode in today's rock n' roll scene but also reflects the contrast of people living in large cities. We wanted to capture the raw reality and London was the right place to connect these two themes. We once again worked with René U Valdes and Greenworks Television and they really captured what we wanted to show."

Sister live dates:

April

13 - Jönköping, Sweden - Bongo Bar

28 - Oslo, Norway - All Is One Festival

29 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Rockfest

August

16-19 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze Festival

September

3 - Sheffield, UK - HRH Sleaze