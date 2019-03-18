SISTER SHOTGUN Premiers "Sacred Heart" Music Video

English rock band, Sister Shotgun, premieres the music video for "Sacred Heart", a single from their debut album, Fragments. The full-length album serves as a follow-up to the 2017 Devour EP. Fragments will be available worldwide on April 19 via Pavement Entertainment. Pre-order here.

The "Sacred Heart" video features an emotionally charged performance from Sister Shotgun. Vocalist Chloe Ozwell says,“'The song takes me back to a place where I was really vulnerable, but it’s about reclaiming my power. I hope it can serve as a reminder to keep pushing no matter what life throws at you."

In terms of sound on the upcoming album, Ozwell states, "Musically, it’s a sound we’ve been striving for since we started the band. Everyone has stepped up their game and I think this is probably one of my favorite tracks of ours to date."

Tracklisting:

"Sacred Heart"

"She Lives"

"From Ashes"

"Fragments"

"Miss Fortune"

"For The Love Of Hate"

"Kill The Lights"

"Silhouettes"

"Mourning Iris"

"Scorn"

"No Hope" (Bonus Track)

See Sister Shotgun live later this month as they rock the United Kingdom. Dates below:

March

26 - Oxford, UK - O2 Academy2 Oxford

27 - Birmingham, UK - Flapper

28 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City - The Basement

29 - Sheffield, UK - Corporation

30 - Bournemouth, UK - The Anvil

Lineup:

Chloe Ozwell - Vocals

Benji Tatlock - Guitar

Niall Wills - Guitar

Tim Chambers - Bass

Dave Harvey - Drums