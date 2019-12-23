SISTER SIN Are "Back From The Dead"; Classic Lineup To Reunite In Summer 2020

December 23, 2019, an hour ago

news heavy metal hard rock sister sin

SISTER SIN Are "Back From The Dead"; Classic Lineup To Reunite In Summer 2020

The "most classic lineup" of Gothenburg, Sweden's Sister Sin - singer Liv Jagrell, guitarist Jimmy Hitula, bassist Andreas Strandh, and drummer Dave Sundberg - will reunite in the summer of 2020. The band released the following message via social media:

"BACK FROM THE DEAD! We are super excited to announce that Sister Sin will resurrect in its most classic line-up during summer 2020."

Stay tuned for updates.



Featured Audio

BIFF BYFORD – “Welcome To The Show” (Silver Lining)

BIFF BYFORD – “Welcome To The Show” (Silver Lining)

Featured Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Latest Reviews