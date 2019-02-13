SISTERS OF SUFFOCATION Debut Official Music Video For "The Machine"

Sisters Of Suffocation will release their new bone crushing album, Humans Are Broken, on March 1st via Napalm Records. Pre-order the album here, and watch a video for the track "The Machine" below.

The Eindhoven-based death metal squad are here to bring us the best of both worlds: the raw and primal force of old school death metal clashes with the sophisticated technicality and epic-melodic infusions of modern times. Now the already infamous quintet announces its second studio album. Humans Are Broken.

The underground pricked up its ears when the (back then) all-female newcomers unleashed debut EP Brutal Queen (2016) and full-length Anthology Of Curiosities (2017), but now the four sisters and one brother are aiming for bloodshed on a much bigger scale.

Tracklisting:

"Humans Are Broken"

"Wolves"

"War In My Head"

"The Machine"

"What We Create"

"Liar"

"Little Shits"

"The Next Big Thing"

"Blood On Blood"

"The Objective"

"Burn"

"Every Little Fibre" (Bonus Track)

"For I Have Sinned" (Bonus Track)

"The Machine" video:

"Little Shits" lyric video:

"Humans Are Broken" video:

Lineup:

Els Prins - Vocals

Simone van Straten - Guitars

Emmelie Herwegh - Guitars

Puck Wildschut - Bass

Kevin van den Heiligenberg - Drums

(Photo - Emmelie Herwegh)