SISTERS OF SUFFOCATION Premier "Humans Are Broken" Music Video

Sisters Of Suffocation will release their new bone crushing album, Humans Are Broken, on March 1st via Napalm Records. Pre-order the album here, and watch a video for the title track below.

Says the band: 'We are very excited to present to you all: The official video for our new single ‘Humans are Broken’! This song is representative of our new album (also entitled Humans are Broken) in many ways: The mix of brutality, melody and different genres music-wise, and the engagement with issues in contemporary society lyric-wise. The video functions as a visual counterpart to our reflection on who we are as humans, how we interact with each other and our place in this world.

"We are very happy with how this video turned out and hope you guys enjoy watching it as much as we did making it. Special thanks for recording and producing this track goes out to our friend Martin Furia (check out his solo in our vid!), to V.O. Pulver for mixing and mastering, to Gideon Kessler (Kesslr Motion) for again making an awesome music video, Kelly Thans for being a dystopian survivor for a day, and the people at metal business G.v.Gool who indulged all our fancies for recording - and let’s not forget a cuddle for our canine buddies in the vid. And thanks to everyone else who helped us out in any way to make this possible!

"We can’t wait to hear your thoughts on the song and video, so please shout out to us on social media!''

The Eindhoven-based death metal squad are here to bring us the best of both worlds: the raw and primal force of old school death metal clashes with the sophisticated technicality and epic-melodic infusions of modern times. Now the already infamous quintet announces its second studio album. Humans Are Broken.

The underground pricked up its ears when the (back then) all-female newcomers unleashed debut EP Brutal Queen (2016) and full-length Anthology Of Curiosities (2017), but now the four sisters and one brother are aiming for bloodshed on a much bigger scale.

Tracklisting:

"Humans Are Broken"

"Wolves"

"War In My Head"

"The Machine"

"What We Create"

"Liar"

"Little Shits"

"The Next Big Thing"

"Blood On Blood"

"The Objective"

"Burn"

"Every Little Fibre" (Bonus Track)

"For I Have Sinned" (Bonus Track)

Lineup:

Els Prins - Vocals

Simone van Straten - Guitars

Emmelie Herwegh - Guitars

Puck Wildschut - Bass

Kevin van den Heiligenberg - Drums