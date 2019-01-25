SISTERS OF SUFFOCATION Release "Little Shits" Lyric Video

Sisters Of Suffocation will release their new bone crushing album, Humans Are Broken, on March 1st via Napalm Records. Pre-order the album here, and watch a lyric video for the track "Little Shits" below.

Says the band: “This song is about doing what you love and following your dreams, regardless of what other people may think of it. It is about diversity and equality, as well as having a passion for music and living for it to the fullest. It is about being yourself and trying to deal with people putting you down due to ignorant views and blatant prejudice. Finally, it is about overcoming negativity and putting your foot down, cause noone has to take shit from another person simply because they live their lives and love it. We hope you all enjoy it; we certainly do! Also: big shout out to Marc van Peski for the live pics in the video.”

The Eindhoven-based death metal squad are here to bring us the best of both worlds: the raw and primal force of old school death metal clashes with the sophisticated technicality and epic-melodic infusions of modern times. Now the already infamous quintet announces its second studio album. Humans Are Broken.

The underground pricked up its ears when the (back then) all-female newcomers unleashed debut EP Brutal Queen (2016) and full-length Anthology Of Curiosities (2017), but now the four sisters and one brother are aiming for bloodshed on a much bigger scale.

Tracklisting:

"Humans Are Broken"

"Wolves"

"War In My Head"

"The Machine"

"What We Create"

"Liar"

"Little Shits"

"The Next Big Thing"

"Blood On Blood"

"The Objective"

"Burn"

"Every Little Fibre" (Bonus Track)

"For I Have Sinned" (Bonus Track)

"Humans Are Broken" video:

Lineup:

Els Prins - Vocals

Simone van Straten - Guitars

Emmelie Herwegh - Guitars

Puck Wildschut - Bass

Kevin van den Heiligenberg - Drums

(Photo - Emmelie Herwegh)