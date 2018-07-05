SISTERS OF SUFFOCATION Sign With Napalm Records

Napalm Records welcome the massive lady force Sisters Of Suffocation to the family.

Napalm Records A&R Sebastian Muench comments: "We are super excited to announce the signing of Holland's, and arguably Europe's, best up and coming death metal band Sisters Of Suffocation! The 2017 debut album Anthology Of Curiosities was a hate spitting death metal masterpiece."

The band on the signing: "We are very proud and excited to announce that we have signed with the mighty Napalm Records. We are very happy to be working with them and are looking forward to releasing an album with them soon!"

At the moment the band is working on new material for release. Be on the lookout for their new album at the beginning of 2019.

Lineup:

Els Prins - Vocals

Simone van Straten - Guitars

Emmelie Herwegh - Guitars

Puck Wildschut - Bass

Kevin van den Heiligenberg - Drums

(Photo - Emmelie Herwegh)