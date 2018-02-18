SIX FEET UNDER Announce The Lord Of The Underworld European Tour 2018

Death Metal masters Six Feet Under return to Europe in May for a round of 10 dates. Comments frontman Chris Barnes:

"Looking like it's gonna be a brutal spring in Europe for the fans of Six Feet Under! Don't miss these shows it's gonna be intense!"

The Lord Of The Underworld European Tour 2018 will feature Six Feet Under supported by Infernal Tenebra, Morose Vitality and Critical Mess. Dates are as follows:

May

24 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell

25 - Magdeburg, Germany - Factory

26 - Dresden, Germany - Skullcrusher

27 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Barrak

28 - Liberec, Czech Republic - Bunkr

29 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic Music Club

30 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

31 - Wien, Austria - Viper Room

June

1 - Leipzig, Germany - Bandhaus 2.0

2 - Röbel, Germany - Alte Heimat