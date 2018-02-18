SIX FEET UNDER Announce The Lord Of The Underworld European Tour 2018
February 18, 2018, 8 hours ago
Death Metal masters Six Feet Under return to Europe in May for a round of 10 dates. Comments frontman Chris Barnes:
"Looking like it's gonna be a brutal spring in Europe for the fans of Six Feet Under! Don't miss these shows it's gonna be intense!"
The Lord Of The Underworld European Tour 2018 will feature Six Feet Under supported by Infernal Tenebra, Morose Vitality and Critical Mess. Dates are as follows:
May
24 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell
25 - Magdeburg, Germany - Factory
26 - Dresden, Germany - Skullcrusher
27 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Barrak
28 - Liberec, Czech Republic - Bunkr
29 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic Music Club
30 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert
31 - Wien, Austria - Viper Room
June
1 - Leipzig, Germany - Bandhaus 2.0
2 - Röbel, Germany - Alte Heimat