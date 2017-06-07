SIX FEET UNDER / CANNABIS CORPSE Guitarist RAY SUHY Releases “Cess Pool” Track; Audio Streaming

As the excitement continues to build and Ray Suhy gears up for the release of his "Fulmination" EP June 16th, he has released the track "Cess Pool". Check it out below.

Guitarist Ray Suhy of the bands Six Feet Under, Cannabis Corpse and ex-East Of The Wall is set to release Fulmination, his first release since 2015's fusion record Tessellations. Suhy returns this time with an explosive, instrumental metal EP. Fulmination will be released June 16th via Cessation Engine Records.

Suhy explains how Fulmination came to be: "Fulmination has been a long time in the making. Creating an instrumental guitar record that was riff heavy and had interesting melodies and solo sections has been in the back of my mind for about 7 years now.

“The drums, which were performed by 19-year-old Victor Montanaro, had been sitting on my hard drive for about two years. Victor was perfect for this project. He was easily able to navigate all the shifting time signatures and adapt my programmed drums into his own parts. During some down time after recording the new Cannabis Corpse record and between Six Feet Under tours I decided to finish this thing up.

“The meaning of Fulmination is "an expression of vehement protest" or "a violent explosion". I felt it was the perfect title for the song and the EP overall. I use music to express the many things I feel each day and sometimes that expression is an angry and violent one when I'm trying to process all of the insane things that are happening in the world today. As artists, we can either let what's happening around us be very upsetting and stifling to our creativity or we can flip that around and use that energy in a cathartic and positive way. Fulmination was a great for me in that way.”

Fulmination is available for pre-order in a various formats here.

Fulmination tracklisting:

“Cerulean”

“Fulmination”

“Subjugation”

“Cess Pool”

"Cess Pool":

"Cerulean" video:

Trailer: