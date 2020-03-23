SIX FEET UNDER Postpone Easter In Hell Tour Dates
March 23, 2020, an hour ago
Six Feet Under were prepared to decimate Europe next month on their Easter In Hell Tour. However, due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the band will not be making the trip across the Atlantic. A statement from SFU frontman Chris Barnes reads:
"Due to the current state of the world, we are forced to postpone our upcoming Easter In Hell Tour, until April 2021."
"We wish all of our fans and their families health and safety during these strange times. Let's all try to stay positive that this will all be over soon and we all land easy and in better shape than when this started."
The postponed Easter In Hell dates are as listed:
April
8 - Magdeburg, Germany – Factory
9 - Chrudim, Czech Republic – R Club
10 - Liberec, Czech Republic – Bunkr
11 - Bad Friedrichshall, Germany – Rockfabrik
12 - Cseke Budejovice, Czech Republic - MC Fabrika
13 - Olomouc, Czech Republic – S Klub
14 - Vienna, Austria – Escape
15 - Bratislava, Slovakia – Majestic Music Club
16 - Kranj, Slovenia– Trainstation subart
17 - Erfurt, Germany – From Hell
18 - Flensburg, Germany – Roxy
Fortunately, there is some good news. Last month, Barnes revealed that "tracking for the new SFU album is underway. Good stuff going on! Excited for you all to hear!"