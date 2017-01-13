SIX FEET UNDER Premier “Sacrificial Kill” Lyric Video (NSFW)

Six Feet Under will release their new studio album, Torment, on February 24th via Metal Blade. A lyric video for the album’s lead track, “Sacrificial Kill”, is available for streaming below.

Torment was brought to life by Chris Barnes with bassist/guitarist Jeff Hughell (Brain Drill) shouldering the load of writing the music, along with heralded drummer Marco Pitruzzella (Brain Drill, Anomalous, Sleep Terror). The combination of Barnes' multi-decade death metal experience and the speed and precision of Hughell and Pitruzzella's relative youth go a long way to cementing this as a solid foundation for high level death metal.

Chris Barnes elaborates: "I've been lucky to have a lot of standout albums in my career. That's only because I've had a great many talented writing partners and musicians to collaborate with. Our new album, 'Torment', to me, is one of those albums. Jeff Hughell has provided the flammable material for me to write some explosive lyrics and vocal parts to. I know people always say, 'this is my best album ever', and I won't say that, because everyone has their own favorites, but I do enjoy creating new music, and I feel as though with this one we expressed concisely and to the fullest the duality of our music."

Torment tracklisting:

“Sacrificial Kill”

“Exploratory Homicide”

“The Separation Of Flesh From Bone”

“Schizomaniac”

“Skeleton”

“Knife Through The Skull”

“Slaughtered As They Slept”

“In The Process Of Decomposing”

“Funeral Mask”

“Obsidian”

“Bloody Underwear”

“Roots Of Evil”

“Sacrificial Kill” lyric video:

Torment can also be pre-ordered here in the following formats:

- CD

- 180g black vinyl

- cannabis-green vinyl (limited to 420 copies - EU exclusive)

- clear/black-marbled vinyl (limited to 300 copies - EU exclusive)

- red/orange vinyl (limited to 200 copies - EMP exclusive)

- white vinyl (limited to 200 copies - USA exclusive)

* exclusive US bundles with a shirt, flag, bite kit, and sign, plus digital options are also available. European fans can pre-order an exclusive hoodie and digipak.