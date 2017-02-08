SIX FEET UNDER Streaming “The Separation Of Flesh From Bone” Track From Upcoming Torment Album

Six Feet Under will release their new studio album, Torment, on February 24th via Metal Blade. The album track, “The Separation Of Flesh From Bone”, is now available for streaming below.

Torment was brought to life by Chris Barnes with bassist/guitarist Jeff Hughell (Brain Drill) shouldering the load of writing the music, along with heralded drummer Marco Pitruzzella (Brain Drill, Anomalous, Sleep Terror). The combination of Barnes' multi-decade death metal experience and the speed and precision of Hughell and Pitruzzella's relative youth go a long way to cementing this as a solid foundation for high level death metal.

Marco Pitruzzella comments: "I recorded all the songs for the upcoming Six Feet Under record entitled Torment in one take. All acoustic drums, no triggers, no editing, no quantizing. I wanted to capture the realist sound possible; unlike the majority of music being produced today. That way when you see SFU perform live we will sound exactly like the album, if not even better than the CD audio! No gimmicks, no tricks here, only raw true American Death Metal. The new album will showcase the fastest SFU material to date, as well as the slowest SFU... (there is a track that is 96bpm for a bit). I recorded all the drums without using a clicktrack. I played along to pre-recorded guitar and bass tracks that I had been studying for months before entering the studio. For those of you interested in possibly the craziest SFU, you'll enjoy track three 'The Separation Of Flesh From Bone', where I gravity blast the ride cymbal for a bit. Followed by a speedy track 'Schizomaniac'. Anyways I am very excited and eager for you all to hear this brutal album."

Chris Barnes elaborates: "I've been lucky to have a lot of standout albums in my career. That's only because I've had a great many talented writing partners and musicians to collaborate with. Our new album, 'Torment', to me, is one of those albums. Jeff Hughell has provided the flammable material for me to write some explosive lyrics and vocal parts to. I know people always say, 'this is my best album ever', and I won't say that, because everyone has their own favorites, but I do enjoy creating new music, and I feel as though with this one we expressed concisely and to the fullest the duality of our music."

Torment tracklisting:

“Sacrificial Kill”

“Exploratory Homicide”

“The Separation Of Flesh From Bone”

“Schizomaniac”

“Skeleton”

“Knife Through The Skull”

“Slaughtered As They Slept”

“In The Process Of Decomposing”

“Funeral Mask”

“Obsidian”

“Bloody Underwear”

“Roots Of Evil”

“The Separation Of Flesh From Bone”:

“Sacrificial Kill” lyric video:

"Exploratory Homicide" bass/guitar playthrough video:

Torment can be pre-ordered here in the following formats:

- CD

- 180g black vinyl

- cannabis-green vinyl (limited to 420 copies - EU exclusive)

- clear/black-marbled vinyl (limited to 300 copies - EU exclusive)

- red/orange vinyl (limited to 200 copies - EMP exclusive)

- white vinyl (limited to 200 copies - USA exclusive)

* exclusive US bundles with a shirt, flag, bite kit, and sign, plus digital options are also available. European fans can pre-order an exclusive hoodie and digipak.