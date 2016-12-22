SIX FEET UNDER - "The New Music Is Fucking Insane"

"Our new album does not sound like any of our previous albums," says Six Feet Under vocalist Chris Barnes. "Just as Haunted didn't sound like Tomb Of The Mutilated, just like Maximum Violence didn't sound like Warpath, just like Undead didn't sound like 13. If you are expecting it to sound like one of our other albums you will be disappointed. Saying that, the new music we have recorded is fucking insane. More information about release date etc. soon..."

The current SFU lineup features vocalist Chris Barnes, guitarist Ray Suhy, bassist Jeff Hughell, and drummer Marco Pitruzzella.