SIX FEET UNDER To Release Torment Album In February; “Sacrificial Kill” Track Streaming

Six Feet Under will release their new studio album, Torment, on February 24th via Metal Blade. The album’s lead track, “Sacrificial Kill”, is available for streaming below.

"Our new album does not sound like any of our previous albums," Six Feet Under vocalist Chris Barnes recently stated. "Just as Haunted didn't sound like Tomb Of The Mutilated, just like Maximum Violence didn't sound like Warpath, just like Undead didn't sound like 13. If you are expecting it to sound like one of our other albums you will be disappointed. Saying that, the new music we have recorded is fucking insane.”

Torment tracklisting:

“Sacrificial Kill”

“Exploratory Homicide”

“The Separation Of Flesh From Bone”

“Schizomaniac”

“Skeleton”

“Knife Through The Skull”

“Slaughtered As They Slept”

“In The Process Of Decomposing”

“Funeral Mask”

“Obsidian”

“Bloody Underwear”

“Roots Of Evil”

“Sacrificial Kill”: