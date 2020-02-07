SIX FEET UNDER - Tracking For New Album Underway; European Tour Dates Announced

Crushers Six Feet Under have broken an extended silence with some good news:

"Tracking for the new SFU album is underway. Marco's drums are complete, Jack is heading into the studio this weekend to start tracking guitars! Good stuff going on! Excited for you all to hear!"

The band has also announced the Easter In Hell Tour 2020, with support from Bloodride, Scars, Grimaze and Aleph Naught. Dates are as follows:

April

8 - Magdeburg, Germany – Factory

9 - Chrudim, Czech Republic – R Club

10 - Liberec, Czech Republic – Bunkr

11 - Bad Friedrichshall, Germany – Rockfabrik

12 - Cseke Budejovice, Czech Republic - MC Fabrika

13 - Olomouc, Czech Republic – S Klub

14 - Vienna, Austria – Escape

15 - Bratislava, Slovakia – Majestic Music Club

16 - Kranj, Slovenia– Trainstation subart

17 - Erfurt, Germany – From Hell

18 - Flensburg, Germany – Roxy