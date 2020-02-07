SIX FEET UNDER - Tracking For New Album Underway; European Tour Dates Announced

Crushers Six Feet Under have broken an extended silence with some good news:

"Tracking for the new SFU album is underway. Marco's drums are complete, Jack is heading into the studio this weekend to start tracking guitars! Good stuff going on! Excited for you all to hear!"

The band has also announced the Easter In Hell Tour 2020, with support from Bloodride, Scars, Grimaze and Aleph Naught. Dates are as follows:

April
8 - Magdeburg, Germany – Factory
9 - Chrudim, Czech Republic – R Club
10 - Liberec, Czech Republic – Bunkr
11 - Bad Friedrichshall, Germany – Rockfabrik
12 - Cseke Budejovice, Czech Republic - MC Fabrika
13 - Olomouc, Czech Republic – S Klub
14 - Vienna, Austria – Escape
15 - Bratislava, Slovakia – Majestic Music Club
16 - Kranj, Slovenia– Trainstation subart
17 - Erfurt, Germany  – From Hell
18 - Flensburg, Germany – Roxy



