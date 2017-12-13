SIX FEET UNDER’s JEFF HUGHELL’s BASSISTS ALLIANCE PROJECT Album Out Friday

Bassists Alliance Project has announced the release of Crush this Friday, December 15th. The album is a genre-busting debut record that showcases the versatility of the bass guitar and the professionals who have honed their craft for years. From prog metal to funk and experimental, the ten original instrumentals on Crush give listeners with varied musical tastes plenty to digest, from rock-steady riffs and intriguing grooves to mind-bending solos and intense showcases of technique.

Seven-string bassist Jeff Hughell has emerged from the world of death metal to co-lead the Bassists Alliance Project and co-produce their debut album. Hughell is best known as the bassist of Six Feet Under, which recently released their critically acclaimed 12th studio album. A veteran player and solo artist with more than 20 years’ experience, Hughell embarked on a brand-new project that incorporates many influences. He teamed up with fellow bassist and progressive rock composer Alberto Rigoni of the Vivaldi Metal Project and Ardityon, and the Bassists Alliance Project was born.

Hughell and Rigoni composed most of songs on Crush, and combine talent on three tracks, including the title track that features bassist Adam Nitti. The album also includes collaborations with 10 other fiercely talented bassists: Michael Manring, Tony Grey, Scott Reeder, Brandino, Steve DiGorgio, Mark Michell, Ryan Martini, Colin Edwin, Dmitry Lisenko and Leonid Maksimov. The masterful Phil Cage drums on all tracks except the punchy “Tapping Wires,” where Maxim Rubtsov sits in. The album was mixed and mastered by Zack Ohren at Castle Ultimate Studios in Oakland, CA.

The musicians in the Bassists Alliance Project represent different countries, different generations and different influences, but on Crush, they come together for one impressive musical journey. To listen and download the album, visit their Bandcamp page or you can purchase or stream on iTunes, Amazon, Google, and most other music sources.

“Evolution Theory” video: