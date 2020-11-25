Six Italian Bands Pay Tribute To IN FLAMES; Video Premier Set For November 30

Sweden’s influential and long revered heavy metal giants, In Flames, are celebrating two major milestones in 2020 with their 30th anniversary as a band, and 20th anniversary of their seminal album, Clayman. The band recently released a special version of the record, Clayman 20th Anniversary Edition, honouring the breakthrough release. In answer to this remastered version, six italian bands joined forces to pay tribute to In Flames.

The initiative started by the guys from Jumpscare also involved the frontmen of other Italian heavy metal bands such as Hellucination, Nebulae, Despite Exile, Release The Blackness and ROT. The cover pays tribute to In Flames, who in these twenty years since the release of Clayman have changed the world heavy metal music scene, a seminal album that has opened the doors to many other bands and many other related metal music genres.

"We believe that albums like Clayman, Colony and Come Clarity were the way to sound for modern metal, probably none of us would have played or toured with our music without these records. This initiative was unpretentious, it's basically a thank you a tribute to them, to the Gothenburg quintet that influenced us so much without which we would never have played an instrument or made our own music. Thank you guys! IN FLAMES WE TRUST!

"We would like to warmly thank Simone e Tullio of Wolfear for the keyboards parts, all the frontmen of the bands who participated, we thank them for their time and their friendship, hoping to be able to hug each other again after this bad period. THANK YOU SO MUCH TO Hellucination, Despite Exile, ROT, Nebulae and Release The Blackness.We hope that all the metalheads out there enjoy this version, we had so much fun to make it!" - Jumpscare

The full cover version will be released on November 30. Watch the premier below.

Lineup:

Vocals:

Ciro "Kirion" Silvano (Jumpscare)

Francesco Xella (Hellucination)

Jei Doublerice (Despite Exile)

Miriam Granatiello (Nebulae)

Eddy Scissorhands (R.O.T.)

Rocco Minichiello (Release The Blackness)

Guitars:

Vincenzo Mussolino (all parts except solo), Andrea Di Martino (solo)

Bass:

Salvatore Andrea Ciccarelli

Drums:

Graziano Ciccarelli

KeyBoards & EFX:

Courtesy of Simone Ulino & Tullio Carleo (Wolfear)

Mixed and Mastered by Andrea Di Martino @ Vault Lab Headquarters