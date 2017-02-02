Six New Dates Added To JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES Season Of The Witch Tour

Not one or two, but six new dates have been added to the forthcoming John 5 And The Creatures tour in support of the new album Season Of The Witch. Those dates will include visits to: Phoenix, Charlotte, Greensboro, Wilmington, Virginia Beach and Richmond. The current routing is as listed:

March

3 - Louie G's - Fife, WA

4 - Tony V's Garage - Everett, WA

5 - Star Theater - Portland, OR

8 - Rockbar Theater - Reno, NV

9 - Harlow's Restaurant & Nightclub - Sacramento, CA

10 - The Ritz - San Jose, CA

11 - Fulton 55 - Fresno, CA

12 - Dna Lounge - San Francisco, CA

16 - The Slidebar Rock-n-Roll Cafe - Fullerton, CA

17 - Whisky A Go Go - Hollywood, CA

18 - Vamp'd Rock Bar & Grill - Las Vegas, NV

19 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

20 - Club Red - Phoenix, AZ

22 - Grizzly Hall - Austin, TX

23 - Fitzgerald’s Bar & Live Music - San Antonio, TX

24 - Clicks Live - Tyler, TX

25 - Scout’s Bar - Houston, TX

26 - Trees - Dallas, TX

29 - Kings - Raleigh, NC

30 - Neighbourhood Theatre - Charlotte, NC

31 - Blind Tiger - Greensboro, NC

April

1 - Calico - Wilmington, NC

2 - Shaka's - Virginia Beach, VA

3 - Capitol Ale House - Richmond, VA

6 - New Tupelo Music Hall - Derry, NH

7 - Blackthorn 51 - Queens, NY

9 - The State Theatre Falls - Church, VA

10 - Sellersville Theater - Sellersville, PA

11 - Hard Rock Cafe - Pittsburgh, PA

12 - The Agora Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

13 - Southgate House - Newport, KY

14 - Vogue - Indianapolis, IN

15 - The Token Lounge - Westland, MI

16 - Reggies - Chicago, IL

John 5 will release his eighth full-length solo album, entitled Season Of The Witch, on March 3rd. The fully-instrumental album features his band The Creatures, comprised of bassist Ian Ross and drummer Rodger Carter.

The album features experimentation with various genres - including western swing, Spanish flamenco, heavy metal and more - thoroughly showcasing John 5's diverse virtuosic abilities. Pre-orders will become available via iTunes very shortly.

John 5 took a different approach with the release of Season Of The Witch, choosing to share his new music with fans throughout 2016 by releasing several tracks individually in the form of various music videos. Tracks / videos released include the fast-paced "Black Grass Plague", downtempo, introspective "Behind The Nut Love", hard rocking "Now Fear This", jazz fusion marathon "Here's To The Crazy Ones" (featuring a bit of "monkeying around"), heavy metal Claymation shredfest "Making Monsters", and last but not least, the whiskey-soaked "Hell Haw". The videos have garnered nearly a million views, collectively.

"Since music is so visual nowadays, I thought these videos would be the best way to get my music out there, and it seems to have worked - now everybody knows the songs on the record," states John 5. "I put so much work into this record with the videos, the artwork, the songwriting and the playing - out of my catalog, this is by far my favourite solo record."

Season Of The Witch tracklisting:

“Book Of Spells”

“Black Grass Plague”

“Guitars, Tits And Monsters”

“Now Fear This”

“Behind The Nut Love”

“Making Monsters”

“Dr. Evil's Spook Show”

“Here's To The Crazy Ones”

“The Macabre”

“Triple D”

“Hell Haw”

“Ode To Jasper”

“Season Of The Witch”

A Season Of The Witch album teaser trailer, directed by Josh Hasty, is available for viewing below: