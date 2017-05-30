Sixties Documentary Tonite Let’s All Make Love In London Featuring PINK FLOYD To Be Reissued On CD, Limited Vinyl

The British film director and pop promo auteur Peter Whitehead's kaleidoscopic 1967 documentary is a vivid and controversial snapshot of the height of London's “Swinging” era.

Featuring interviews with a diverse selection of iconic figures in British and international pop culture – from artists such as David Hockney and Alan Aldridge, through to actors such as Michael Caine and Julie Christie, the author Edna O’Brien, Beat Poet and writer Allen Ginsberg, and Rolling Stones manager and founder of Immediate Records, Andrew Loog Oldham, the movie is rightly regarded as both a celebration and critique of the London “Summer of Love”.

At its heart was a soundtrack album which featured renditions of “Interstellar Overdrive” by Pink Floyd, “Here Come The Nice” by Small Faces, and contributions from the enigmatic Vashti Bunyan, Brit blue-eyed soulster Chris Farlowe and vocal duo Twice As Much.

Newly remastered from the original master tape, the album brilliantly captures the overheated atmosphere and ferocious pace of the times.

Tonite Let's All Make Love In London is available on 180-gram heavyweight audiophile vinyl (first 1000 copies pressed on pink vinyl). Also available on gatefold SleevePac CD and digital download. Preorder options are available here. Release is set for June 2nd.

For the first time since 1968, the complete original album:

Pink Floyd – “Interstellar Overdrive”

Interview 1 – Michael Caine

The Marquis Of Kensington – “The Changing Of The Guard”

Twice As Much - “Night Time Girl”

Interview - Genevieve

Chris Farlowe - “Out Of Time”

Interview - Edna O`Brien

Pink Floyd - “Interstellar Overdrive” - Extract 1”

Interview 1 - Andrew Loog Oldham

Vashti - “Winter Is Blue”

Interview 2 - Andrew Loog Oldham

Vashti - “Winter Is Blue – Reprise”

Interview - Mick Jagger

Interview - Julie Christie

Interview 2 - Michael Caine

Chris Farlowe - “Paint It Black”

Interview - Alan Aldridge

Chris Farlowe - “Paint It Black – Reprise”

Interview - David Hockney

Small Faces - “Here Come The Nice”

Interview - Lee Marvin

Pink Floyd - “Interstellar Overdrive” - Extract 2

Allen Ginsberg - “Tonite Let’s All Make Love In London”